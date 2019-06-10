Pair of girls basketball players share Yosemite High’s Athlete-of-the-Year honor

Yosemite High senior Grace Fries poses with principal Regina Carr for a photo after receiving her “Senior of the Year” award on June 7. Courtesy of Yosemite High School

Yosemite High School’s girls basketball team can add three more awards to their already exceptionally decorated season.

Seniors Sophie McGoldrick and Grace Fries shared the Athlete of the Year honor at Yosemite High’s end-of-the-year assembly.

The two four-year varsity teammates played crucial roles in the Badgers’ three consecutive league titles and playoff runs. McGoldrick averaged 9.7 points per game and a team-leading 8.3 rebounds per game this season, while Fries led the team in scoring with 14.6 points per game.

Along with a North Sequoia League championship, the team was also able to make it to the Div. II section finals, where they lost to Bakersfield.

McGoldrick and Fries also shared the league MVP honor with Lilly Graffigna.

“We had a lot of options as to what we could do, both inside and outside, fast and slow,” head coach Gary Blate said in April. “Having (Fries, McGoldrick and Graffigna) for four years, we developed an effective attack utilizing their individual skills.”

Fries was also awarded the Senior of the Year award at Yosemite High’s end of year assembly last week. The honor recognizes Fries’ academic achievements, as well as her contributions on the court.





Neither Fries nor McGoldrick will play basketball in college, but both are attending universities in the fall.

Fries will be attending Sonoma State and McGoldrick is headed to UC Berkeley.