Yosemite High tennis team continues historic run with second consecutive section title

Senior Henry Curley goes to serve during Yosemite’s matchup against Selma High School on April 30. Yosemite won 7-2. Courtesy of Rusty Oetinger

Yosemite High School’s boys tennis team repeated as section champions this month, capping off their second consecutive undefeated season.

The Badgers were the No. 1 seed in the Div. III section championships and managed to make quick work of all three of their opponents.

In the quarterfinal, Yosemite beat Selma 7-2. They then followed it up with consecutive 5-1 victories over Orcutt Academy and Mt. Whitney in the semifinal and final respectively.

The games were played between April 24 and May 7.

Along with the section title, the Badgers also won their fifth consecutive North Sequoia League championship in April.

The section championship is the second in school history, making these last two years the most successful in the program’s history. Only two years ago, head coach Steven Standefer fell just short of a section title as a player.

In his second year as coach, he’s won two.