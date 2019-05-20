Aaron Hall heroics aside, Minarets falls in Central Section baseball final

Minarets’ Aaron Hall pitches a three-hitter in a 2-1 loss to the Liberty Hawks at Beiden Field in Fresno, Calif., Friday, May 17, 2019. Special to the Sierra Star

The Minarets High baseball team suffered another tough ending to a great season.

Second-seeded Liberty beat the top-seeded Mustangs 2-1 on May 17 in the Central Section Division V championship game at Beiden Field.

Minarets finished the season 23-7 overall after winning the West Sequoia League with a perfect 12-0 record.

Mustangs left-hander Aaron Hall pitched a three-hitter, giving up runs in the second and third innings. Hall also had a triple and drove in the team’s only run.

Minarets has built a remarkable record in its short time. The school started varsity baseball in 2011 and has seven straight winning seasons, going 136-64-1 in that span with three section runner-up finishes and two more semifinal appearances.

Nate Samarin pitched a four-hitter for Liberty, which won its second straight D-VI title. Last season, the Hawks defeated Arvin 4-2 after beating Minarets 17-0 in the semifinals.