Four Yosemite High seniors play in City-County All-Star basketball games

Four Yosemite High School basketball players played in the annual City-County All-Star games May 11.

Seniors Lilly Graffigna, Grace Fries and Sophie McGoldrick were the three girls selected for the South all-star team. The same three were also named co-MVPs of the North Sequoia League. The Badgers had a familiar face on the sideline: Yosemite’s Gary Blate coached the South team.

The games were played at Bullard High School. Graffigna and Fries finished with eight and six points, respectively, but their team fell short to the North 72-52. McGoldrick finished the game scoreless.

The three seniors and decorated head coach were all instrumental in a season that saw the Badgers go undefeated in North Sequoia League play for the second consecutive year and advance to the final of the Central Section Division II playoffs before losing to a much bigger school, Bakersfield, 47-42. Eastside College Prep of East Palo Alto beat Yosemite 69-49 in the NorCal D-II regionals. Yosemite finished 26-6 overall.

On the boys side, senior Paul Antonis was the lone all-star selection out of Yosemite. Antonis was the Badgers’ leading scorer (15.4 points per game) and second-leading rebounder (6.3 rebounds per game).

Antonis had a strong game, scoring 12 for the West All-Stars in a 91-81 loss to the East.

Yosemite’s boys basketball team finished with a 14-15 overall record and fourth in the NSL.