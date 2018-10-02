Five Badgers finish in top 20 in Madera Invitational

Yosemite High School’s cross country teams are coming off a weekend that saw members of both the boy’s and the girl’s teams place in the top 20 of the Madera Invitational meet.
Girls
Sophomore Jocelyn Stransberry (20:56.3) had the best result on the girl’s team, finishing sixth in a 5k with a total of 35 competitors. Her time was a personal best and the third best time by a runner in the North Sequoia League this season.
There were two other top-20 finishes for the Badgers: Ali Contreras (23:05.4) at 18th and Jaiden Stransberry (23:17.8) at 20th. Out of five teams at the meet, Yosemite finished fourth.
The team only narrowly missed a league title last season, coming in second place - and just three points shy -in the championship meet against Kerman.
Liberty High School is also proving to be a threat this season, with two of their runners - junior Sophia Napier and senior Matison McCombs - boasting the top two 5k times in the league as of Tuesday.
This season’s NSL Cross Country Championships will take place Nov. 7.
Boys
Freshman Turner Williams (18:52.0) finished 11th in the Madera Invitational’s boy’s 5k, making him the meet’s fastest Badger.
Senior Ethan Conti (19:44.8) placed 19th. The boys’ race had a total of 42 participants.
The boy’s team finished fourth out of six teams.
In the league championship last season, the team finished fourth.
This season, Chowchilla and Kerman, two schools with runners capable of finishing a 5k in under 17 minutes, make the quest to a league championship a daunting one.
What’s Next?
Before both cross country teams travel to Kerman for the NSL championships in November, they will participate in five more invitationals. Their next meet is the Woodlake Invitational on Oct. 6, where they will compete against the likes of Kingsburg and Porterville High Schools.
