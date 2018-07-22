Yosemite Badger Youth Football switching leagues for 2018

The Yosemite Badger Youth Football program kicks off its 2018 campaign with some changes but with high expectations.
Yosemite Badger Youth Football is no longer a member of the Tri-County Youth Football League, and as of February 2018 is now a member of the Central Valley Youth Football League. In January 2018, five new board members were elected to run YBYF, and all five agreed that CVYFL would offer an opportunity for YBYF to be more competitive in the sport of youth football. CVYFL’s 12 teams are of similar size and skill as YBYF (both physical player size and number of players on a team).
Yosemite High made a similar decision a few years ago in order to start putting some wins under their belt. The decision for this move was based upon the same desire to help sustain the Badger Football winning tradition, as well as encourage personal growth and achievement for our youth by providing an opportunity for them to succeed in this competitive sport and learn valuable life skills. Sierra has also joined this league this year which means we are able to continue our decades-old Mountain Bowl tradition (game scheduled at YHS on Oct. 20 at 4 p.m.).
There are three teams (Pee Wees, Juniors and Seniors) as opposed to the four last year (Mighty Mites, Pee Wees, Juniors and Seniors). The same ages can play, but the ranges on each team differ from before, but are equal across the league and the other teams we play.
“We currently have approximately 50 players registered to make up the three teams,” YBYF president Randi Miller said. “We are hoping for closer to 75-80 players to make this year a success. We would prefer players aren’t playing both sides of the ball. Our coaches are returning coaches with many years of experience and dedicated with a passion to help our youth reach their full potential.”
Mike Miller will lead the Senior coaching staff. Miller will be assisted by Tommy DaSilva, Dan Lutz and Joshua Kilby. Miller will be the defensive coordinator and DaSilva will run the offense. Arthur Cachu will lead the Juniors and Raymond McGee will coach the Pee Wees.
“We are excited about the upcoming season,” Coach Miller said. “Our goal is to go to the playoffs. We think we have a good chance. We are now playing similar similar-size programs plus we have a great group of kids who want to win. It will be a fun season.”
Practice schedule
July 23-Aug. 10: Monday-Friday, 6-8 p.m. at Oak Creek Intermediate School
Aug. 13-Sept. 21: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 6-8 p.m. at Yosemite High
Sept. 24-Nov. 2: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 6-8 p.m. at Coarsegold Elementary
Fundraisers
July 20: Miller’s Night, tri-tip dinner at Miller’s Landing Resort at Bass Lake
Saturday, Aug. 4: Community Yard Sale in the parking lot above Yosemite Smog, donations of items to sell are appreciated as well as donations to purchase items for sale
Saturday, Sept. 29: Casino Night at Elks Lodge, casino games, full bar, dinner and dancing, ticket information to be announced soon
Registration
Players need these items to join:
▪ Full registration packet
▪ Parks & Rec release
▪ Sports physical
▪ Birth certificate (copy)
▪ Proof of medical insurance
▪ $75 registration fee ($65 for siblings)
Details: Randi Miller at: randimiller33@yahoo.com
Schedule
Aug. 4: Pee Wee Carnival at Laton
Aug. 11: Junior/Senior Carnival at Fowler
Aug. 18: HOME vs. Reedley
Aug. 25: at Visalia Cavs
Sept. 1: at Caruthers
Sept. 8: HOME vs. Parlier
Sept. 15: at Fowler
Sept. 22: at Selma
Sept. 29: BYE WEEK (Casino Night)
Oct. 6: HOME vs. Visalia Enforcers
Oct. 13: at Riverdale
Oct. 20: HOME vs. Sierra
Oct. 27: Playoff quarterfinals
Nov. 3: Playoff semifinals
Nov. 10: CVYFL championship
Nov. 17: All-Stars
Regular-season game times:
Juniors: 4-6 p.m.
PeeWees: 6-7:30 p.m.
Seniors: 7:30-9:30 p.m.
