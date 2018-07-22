Before the start of 2017 season practice, Yosemite Badger Youth Football volunteer Melissa Courtney makes sure Brody Suderman’s shoulder pads are properly fitted.
Yosemite Badger Youth Football switching leagues for 2018

By Gregg Dodderidge

Special to the Sierra Star

July 22, 2018 03:04 PM

The Yosemite Badger Youth Football program kicks off its 2018 campaign with some changes but with high expectations.

Yosemite Badger Youth Football is no longer a member of the Tri-County Youth Football League, and as of February 2018 is now a member of the Central Valley Youth Football League. In January 2018, five new board members were elected to run YBYF, and all five agreed that CVYFL would offer an opportunity for YBYF to be more competitive in the sport of youth football. CVYFL’s 12 teams are of similar size and skill as YBYF (both physical player size and number of players on a team).

Yosemite High made a similar decision a few years ago in order to start putting some wins under their belt. The decision for this move was based upon the same desire to help sustain the Badger Football winning tradition, as well as encourage personal growth and achievement for our youth by providing an opportunity for them to succeed in this competitive sport and learn valuable life skills. Sierra has also joined this league this year which means we are able to continue our decades-old Mountain Bowl tradition (game scheduled at YHS on Oct. 20 at 4 p.m.).

There are three teams (Pee Wees, Juniors and Seniors) as opposed to the four last year (Mighty Mites, Pee Wees, Juniors and Seniors). The same ages can play, but the ranges on each team differ from before, but are equal across the league and the other teams we play.

“We currently have approximately 50 players registered to make up the three teams,” YBYF president Randi Miller said. “We are hoping for closer to 75-80 players to make this year a success. We would prefer players aren’t playing both sides of the ball. Our coaches are returning coaches with many years of experience and dedicated with a passion to help our youth reach their full potential.”

Mike Miller will lead the Senior coaching staff. Miller will be assisted by Tommy DaSilva, Dan Lutz and Joshua Kilby. Miller will be the defensive coordinator and DaSilva will run the offense. Arthur Cachu will lead the Juniors and Raymond McGee will coach the Pee Wees.

“We are excited about the upcoming season,” Coach Miller said. “Our goal is to go to the playoffs. We think we have a good chance. We are now playing similar similar-size programs plus we have a great group of kids who want to win. It will be a fun season.”

Practice schedule

July 23-Aug. 10: Monday-Friday, 6-8 p.m. at Oak Creek Intermediate School

Aug. 13-Sept. 21: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 6-8 p.m. at Yosemite High

Sept. 24-Nov. 2: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 6-8 p.m. at Coarsegold Elementary

Fundraisers

July 20: Miller’s Night, tri-tip dinner at Miller’s Landing Resort at Bass Lake

Saturday, Aug. 4: Community Yard Sale in the parking lot above Yosemite Smog, donations of items to sell are appreciated as well as donations to purchase items for sale

Saturday, Sept. 29: Casino Night at Elks Lodge, casino games, full bar, dinner and dancing, ticket information to be announced soon

Registration

Players need these items to join:

▪ Full registration packet

▪ Parks & Rec release

▪ Sports physical

▪ Birth certificate (copy)

▪ Proof of medical insurance

▪ $75 registration fee ($65 for siblings)

Details: Randi Miller at: randimiller33@yahoo.com

Schedule

Aug. 4: Pee Wee Carnival at Laton

Aug. 11: Junior/Senior Carnival at Fowler

Aug. 18: HOME vs. Reedley

Aug. 25: at Visalia Cavs

Sept. 1: at Caruthers

Sept. 8: HOME vs. Parlier

Sept. 15: at Fowler

Sept. 22: at Selma

Sept. 29: BYE WEEK (Casino Night)

Oct. 6: HOME vs. Visalia Enforcers

Oct. 13: at Riverdale

Oct. 20: HOME vs. Sierra

Oct. 27: Playoff quarterfinals

Nov. 3: Playoff semifinals

Nov. 10: CVYFL championship

Nov. 17: All-Stars

Regular-season game times:

Juniors: 4-6 p.m.

PeeWees: 6-7:30 p.m.

Seniors: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

