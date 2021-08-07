Letter to the editor: Vote yes on Governor Gavin Newsom recall

We Need a New Governor

We all should vote Yes on the Newsom recall. Understand we can’t actually blame Newsom for everything that is going badly in California. This started long before he took office and is principally the fault of our Legislature. But has Newsom done anything to dig us out of this hole? His answer to problems seems to be to make speeches, blame “global warming” and throw money at the problem. What has he actually done to get to the core and fix our real issues? What courageous act has he led to make a difference?

We need a fighter that has deep understanding of our issues and knows not only that we need major changes to fix our once wonderful state, but is willing take on reality. A real governor might work to change out some pointless legislators and put some real management in charge of our bureaucracy.

We know, for example, that we need real forest management, that we need to take on energy issues — not just decommission our nuclear plants and move to “green” energy without solid replacements. We need to actually expand our reservoirs and actually capture more Sierra Nevada water in wet years not just talk about it. And stop the train to nowhere everyone understands is a boondoggle. And crime. But you all know the problems. But nothing changes.

We have heard his radio ads. He neither points to his successes nor tells us his substantive plans for the future. Instead he attacks those working for the recall. Frankly Democrats, Republicans and Independents know California needs new leadership. This recall effort was a popular bottom-up initiative.

We need a new governor.

Kathleen Goetsch

Oakhurst