From Alaska to Sierra, words of thanks and encouragement

As the Alaska Type 2 Incident Management Team departs California after two weeks managing the Creek Fire, we would like to extend our thanks to the residents of Fresno, Madera and Mono counties who were impacted by the fire and our presence managing it. Your support, cooperation, patience and resilience has been appreciated and inspiring. We would like to acknowledge the Sierra National Forest, CAL Fire, California Department of Transportation, Southern California Edison and Fresno, Madera and Mono counties for their assistance and cooperation in trying to bring some semblance of normalcy to fire-impacted communities. It has been an honor and privilege working with and for you.

Though our assignment has ended, we realize there is still much work to be done. The ramifications of the Creek Fire, the largest single fire in California history, will be felt for decades. In the aftermath of such an event it is important to reach for resilience. Rebuilding is paramount to creating order from chaos. Always we find in a crisis, when people come together, there is strength in unity.

Hailing from Alaska, we found it ironic when the weather took a dramatic turn and dumped a foot of snow on us. Evidently, Alaska and California have more in common than we thought. While we are partial to our home state, the High Sierras are a special place. We hope the landscape heals quickly and Californians can get back to enjoying the beauty that is the Sierra Nevada. Thanks again.

— Ed Sanford, incident commander, Alaska Incident Management Team