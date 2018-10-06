Letters to the Editor, Oct. 11 edition | California rainbows and John Cox

California rainbows, John Cox
Many years ago when I was a little girl growing up in the Chicago area we were living with my grandparents while my parents saved to buy our own home. One late afternoon there was a beautiful rainbow. We all made a wish. I asked my father his wish and it was to have a chance to go back to California. He had gone there during the Depression and found a job washing dishes at a hotel. His dream was to walk through the front door of the hotel. And live the California experience. Eventually we took a wonderful family road trip to California from our own home in the Chicago suburbs.
Many years after that when I was living in Chicago I took a solo camping trip all over the West and spent a few weeks in California including San Francisco. Those were wonderful days in the state. It was prosperous and beautiful and free, the end of the rainbow, really.
And most surprisingly, 20 years ago my husband took a job transfer west and we eventually settled in Oakhurst. California was still the end of the rainbow for me.
But not so much anymore. California is dying. People are either poor or very rich. The laws are onerous. The laws are crazy. The forests are dying of mismanagement. San Francisco is no longer as beautiful. Many talk about leaving. Many already have.
A few days ago after the rainstorm there was a magnificent double rainbow behind our house and I was filled with the possibility that California might be saved. I want to stay. We have to fix this state.
Newsom and his people will not save this state. But just maybe John Cox will. He may be our last chance. Vote for him.
Kathleen Goetsch, Oakhurst
