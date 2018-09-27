McClintock supporters react to congressman’s debate with challenger Morse

I attended the Tom McClintock-Jessica Morse debate Sept. 23 in Mariposa and here are some of my thoughts about the event.
Because I believe in conservative principles, I’m voting for Congressman Tom McClintock because ideologically we’re on the same page. In my opinion, he won the debate because he’s an experienced legislator who’s been doing what he does successfully for years.
Ms. Morse is pretty, articulate, has a lot of ideas about how she’d do things if she was elected to Congress and talked quite a bit about her time in the military in Baghdad. While commendable, her experiences overseas don’t compare on any level to McClintock’s legislative expertise. It almost seemed like she was campaigning for office in Baghdad instead of California.
Politics aside, I don’t believe Morse has the chops to represent my interests or the interests of the people in the 4th Congressional District with the kind of political savvy necessary to navigate the shark-infested waters of Washington. I want representation by someone who already knows how to navigate the swamp and still provide their constituents with quality representation.
I also want Morse to know I don’t care where McClintock lives as long as he represents our interests. It was snarky of her to keep bringing it up, because legally he’s not required to live in the 4th district.
Morse repeatedly described herself as a public servant who wants to help people who don’t get much attention from her opponent. I’ll bet that’s how McClintock felt when he first decided to run for Congress, too. The significant difference between McClintock and Morse are their differing ideologies which inform how they will govern. And, that makes all the difference in the world.
Celeste Wheeler, Coarsegold
☆☆☆
I am too old to care about making Democrats cry over the truth. Jessica Morse’s self-aggrandizing comments and boasts about how she counseled the generals in Iraq made me puke. Tom McClintock is too great a man for me not to be offended by her holier than thou attitude toward the man and all his efforts on my and other constituents’ behalf over the years. She insulted my congressman by accusing him of not authoring enough bills and not enough bills with his name on them.
One must remember that during the eight miserable years of the Democrat Obama no honest Republican was going to be able to pass a whole lot of bills that weren’t meant to destroy or tear down America or her hallowed principals. Jessica Re-Morse is not going to win. Her Soros-funded campaign is going down in the fiery flames of self-righteousness and she will return to the home she owns in Washington, D.C., where she will be hired by another Democrat and groomed for another possible run in another congressional district against a less competent and less likable congressman than Congressman Tom McClintock.
Eric N. Loos, Oakhurst, retired U.S. Merchant Marine officer
