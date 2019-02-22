“People incapable of guilt usually do have a good time” -True Detective
King Donald claimed absolute victory, declared a national emergency, then flew south to enjoy a long royal weekend of golf on carts.
He had suffered another crushing defeat, proclaimed a fake crisis and cost taxpayers a tidy sum, much of went into paying himself for three luxurious nights at his exclusive Florida digs.”
“It’s good to be the king” – Mel Brooks – “History of the World, Part One” -- (1981)
Our part-time president king spends 60 percent of his average workday watching FOX news while having his hair raked. Before departing, he announced the prime minister of Japan has nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize and Barrack Obama almost nuked North Korea.
In darkly entertaining free-form ramblings, he also claimed to have saved over three million lives in Syria by backing down the Russians and Iran with a single phone call, suggested he’d be fine with the death penalty for drug dealers, and insisted the wall just needed finishing since he has already pretty much built it.
The only factual statements made present the irrefutable truth that there’s never been anyone like him. Maybe Nosferatu? No, that’s Stephen Miller – friend of the foreign.
With justice closing in or all sides, the king still strikes terror in the hearts of certain subjects — particularly those enjoying majority status in the United States Senate. Many have traded patriotism for blind obedience. History will not be kind.
It looks as though the new Republican Party, loyal to and controlled by the king, is preparing to theme his 2020 re-election bid with charges that socialist Democrats are for ending air travel, raising taxes 1000 percent and chopping up newly born babies into soup.
Meanwhile, they are being aided in their bid to provide the king with a second term by a few well intended, but embarrassingly naïve Democratic newbies impatient for change – behavior understandable, but regretfully unwise.
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar? I remain impressed with your potential, but let’s watch it in the future about referencing “Jewish money” in tweets and treating witnesses in formal hearings like a common shrew. I love your passion, but deplore your sense of propriety.
Beto O’Rourke? You had me all fired up until you blurted out that you would not only not build a wall, but tear down the one that’s there. No one in his (or her) right mind is suggesting such a thing. Left mind either.
“AOC” – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? You really stepped in it. No one is more acutely aware of and firmly against anti-competitive corporations than I, but there are times when practicality should edge out pomposity. Your opposition to Amazon investing in New York will cost 25,000 high-paying jobs coming to your city averaging $150,000 a year in income – an insertion of almost $40 billion annually into the city’s economy in payroll alone.
Do the math. And your suggestion that offering $3 billion dollars in tax breaks to Amazon rather than spend the money on social programs is woefully ignorant. Those three billion bucks disappeared as soon as Amazon decided to kill the deal. That money had to come from future profits earned by the company, not city funds.
Kyle Smith of the National Review writes, “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is destroying opportunity for fellow Democrats.” That’s right. The last time I agreed with the National Review was when they endorsed Abe Lincoln for President.
Well, we needed and wanted more precipitation. We should be careful what we wish for. It often comes true. Gurgle Gurgle.
