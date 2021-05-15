Help wanted — to get us out of dependency on unemployment benefits

A Philadelphia business displays a help wanted sign in its storefront. AP

It isn’t rocket science. The economy of this great nation is going to show more signs of problems as people deal with the pandemic fallout. Currently there are more than 7 million jobs that employers are trying to fill. Seven million positions and yet there were fewer than 300,000 people hired according to the last numbers released by the government.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out why people are not looking for employment. It doesn’t pay to go back to work because the government has negatively impacted the free market system. When people earn more by staying home and relaxing than they can earn from a job, why would they apply for a job?

I remember one of my students telling me last August that he was pulling in $4,000 a month from unemployment benefits. He scoffed that he did not earn anything near that amount when working.

These stimulus packages are filled with pork barrel spending and some of the monies are earmarked for years from today. Hardly a plan to ease the pain this year. Years ago, radio personality Paul Harvey commented that he could not understand why his home state of Illinois was paying unemployment benefits to people when there were 50 pages of help wanted ads in the Chicago Tribune alone. He commented that advertising in the Tribune was expensive and employers were so in need of help that they paid to let people know about the jobs. Yet the government was still paying people to stay home. Forty year later, nothing has changed.

Last week the president stated that the unemployment benefits were not responsible for people not looking for work. He reminded us that the people he grew up with were always happy to have jobs and to be employed. That was true because those people knew that if they did not work they did not eat.

I went out for dinner this past week and chatted with one of the owners and they can’t find people to cover all the shifts in that restaurant. The same is true in many of the other eateries in town.

The Free Market works because it runs on the basic premise of supply and demand. A couple of years ago I saw the Oakhurst McDonald’s advertise for hiring at $12 per hour and the sign stayed up for a time. The sign was replaced advertising at a higher wage and soon the sign was gone. The franchisee saw the need to increase the wage and they found people willing to work. But when the pay to sit at home is close to $200 per day, the employers can’t compete. The sad fact will be that the employers are going to automate their operations and some jobs will disappear forever.

You can’t fault the people who are accepting the benefits. I can sure understand why a person would take those easy dollars rather than sweating through eight hours and having less money for the labor. The fact that their friends would mock them would make them feel even worse.

Most of us enjoy our jobs and get satisfaction from what we do to earn our money. There are days at work when we struggle and we remind ourselves that the bills need to be paid. Those days we just accept the tougher assignments. But when someone is told, “I’ll pay you to stay home,” they figure it out in a heartbeat. Too bad the elected ones on one side of the political aisle don’t understand capitalism. They are the socialists.