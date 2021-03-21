Voted for Biden? Here’s what you own

Humorist Will Rogers often commented that he liked it when the guy he voted for lost because he found it easier to criticize than to justify the actions of the elected leaders. To the millions of people who voted in the Biden/Harris administration I have one message for you: “You own it!”

Since the beginning of the Biden administration we have seen many important changes to our country. Biden proudly canceled the wall on the southern border. Thousands of illegal aliens are pouring into this country. I can’t blame them. Mexico and other South American countries do not enjoy the riches that we have here. I can understand a poor person looking to get in on the goodies. Most are hard-working, fine folks. Unfortunately, many have limited skills and no money and end up on public assistance; free medical, free dental, free vision, free education, free housing, free food, and free utilities.

When they arrive at the border they overwhelm the guards there and the surge pours into the land of the free. They may have COVID-19 but they are not retained or returned to Mexico. “No way,” says White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki because we can’t force them to remain at the border. If you travel to a foreign nation and return, you as a citizen are required to quarantine. Not those illegally entering. So those aliens are shipped to towns and villages all over the fruited plains. You voted for Biden, so you own the border crisis.

The president killed the Keystone Pipeline project; 11,000 people unemployed with the stroke of his pen. Their lives have been destroyed financially and the towns in which they live are devastated. Gas and oil prices have risen 50 cents to 60 cents per gallon since that signature killed the pipeline because the oil companies must now invest in other means to get our energy to the pumps. You own those higher prices.

Green New Deal will be slipped into our lives through the recently passed stimulus bill. There will be a phased buyout of gas-powered cars to force folks into using electric vehicles. We can’t provide enough electricity now with all the government regulations. Where does the power come from to run all those cars? You Biden voters own that scenario.

The Biden administration and their liberal ilk in the legislature are looking to pass sweeping tax increases in the next few weeks. Reagan was correct when he stated that, “Businesses don’t pay taxes, they simply pass those along to the consumer.” You and I will be paying for that $4 trillion transfer of wealth from the wealthy and the corporations in the form of higher prices at the stores. Don’t complain, Biden voters; you own that, too.

When your daughters, granddaughters or nieces can’t seem to win at any of the sporting events they enter because some boy decided to “become fluid” and declared himself to be a girl or young woman and he competed against her, share proudly that your candidate ignores science and declared that there is no difference in genders. You own that, as well.

When we watch as the ravages of age become more evident that everyone will have to admit that the president is suffering from cognitive decline that you voted to elect to the presidency a person who is very confused and that his staff can’t allow him to go “off script.” You own that and you will need to justify to the rest of us why your hatred of Donald Trump skewed your thinking.

You own it all!