Assault on Capitol rooted in divisiveness sown many years ago. Time to stop it

Shame on them all. The thugs who stormed our nation’s Capitol should be arrested, tried and if found guilty should serve the maximum sentence under the law. The First Amendment to the Constitution clearly guarantees our right as citizens to assemble and to protest. That right carries the caveat of peaceful protest. Once the first rock is thrown or the first bullet is fired the protest is no longer peaceful and it becomes an unlawful assembly.

There is no excuse whatsoever for the unpatriotic display that shocked us as these people defiled what we all stand for. A pox upon them all.

The hypocrisy of those on the opposite side of the aisle is appalling, as well. They have blathered on and on in defense of ANTIFA and BLM when protests were anything but peaceful. While statues were being vandalized, toppled or destroyed, politicians and left-wing media pundits were sharing their attitude that those people had reasons to express their anger. Chris Cuomo even stated that there was no obligation for protesters to be polite.

Now that the protesters who rioted at the Capitol are identified as being Trump supporters, those pundits are calling for arrests, convictions, maximum sentences and the impeachment of the president. There is talk of using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump with fewer than 14 days left in his term. I am amazed at the vitriol of those people who desire to denigrate Donald Trump.

People are outraged at Trump for what they claim was inciting folks to riot. Where were those people the past four years since Maxine Watters urged people to assault Republicans who worked for Trump or supported him? She was calling for impeachment from day one. Maxine flapped her mouth many times urging folks to get into the faces of Trump supporters and the mainstream media did not denounce her.

The liberal leaders of the cities who have allowed rioters to claim blocks of the city they serve, or to burn down businesses in their towns with few arrests and even fewer convictions, now want the proverbial pound of flesh.

Our leaders on both sides of the aisles in every county, city, state and federal government had better take some notes about what has happened in America the past few years. We started dividing into groups during the Obama administration and we have been encouraged to stay divided and that isn’t healthy for our country.

Americans are a great people who have a shared heritage. We need leaders who will stop with the rhetoric of divisiveness and stop playing the political games. They need to get together and to solve the real problems we face. Identity politics breeds distrust and doesn’t bring about harmony and understanding. We need to expect our leaders to get into the same room with one another, to be civil to one another, and then bring about solutions to the problems we face.

It is going to be difficult for some on the right to accept the election results. For the past four years we have been told that “Trump isn’t my President.” I may not agree with Joe Biden, but he will be the president of the United States. It is the office that we must honor. Unlike Maxine “The Mouth,” we will not be refusing to call an elected president our nation’s leader. Frankly, I hope Biden does well because we will all benefit.

If you want to protest, keep it peaceful. If you don’t like the outcome, get another person elected. November 5, 2024 is only four years away.

Ballots; NOT bullets.

Shame on those involved.