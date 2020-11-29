Tree and candy sales, Toys for Tots, crafts, food drive signal Christmas in Mountain Area

Volunteers pose during the 2016 Toys for Tots Roundup in Oakhurst. This year’s event is Saturday, Dec. 5, one of the many ways to be charitable at Christmastime in Eastern Madera County. Sierra Star archive

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.” The aroma of the turkey dinner has disappeared from our homes and we now get to enjoy the season of Christmas. Many things start to appear for our shopping and decorating pleasure.

The ladies in various churches have made crafts for your gift giving and those ladies would not be daunted by a pandemic. I noticed that the ladies of Martha’s Market at Christ Church, Anglican have gone high-tech and are now taking orders online with pickups at the curb. They have quite a variety from which to choose.

Now that I have mentioned the Anglicans, I better share that I will be looking for the return of the See’s Candy sales by the Roman Catholic ladies. The ladies, like the chocolates, are heavenly!

Continuing the long tradition of service by the Marines, the Griswold Marine Corps League will be standing in the Von’s Shopping Center on Saturday, Dec. 5 to collect your donations for Toys for Tots. Those Marines are Santa’s helpers each year and they need our help to get the job done. They need new, unwrapped toys for kids ages infant to 18 years of age. If you desire, you can just hand them a check and they will do the shopping for you. The Marines have done so much for us over the years and all they ask is this one favor. So... buy a toy or two, drop it off in one of the many boxes around town or bring it by on Saturday. I love picturing those burly guys pushing a shopping cart in the toy department of a store, then wrapping it and delivering each item to those kids who might not have anything for Christmas without Toys for Tots. Remember that all toys collected here stay right here in Eastern Madera County.

What would Christmas be like without a tree? Since 1848 when Prince Albert decorated a tree in the palace, people have chosen to follow that tradition. Fortunately for us the Scouts in North Fork have helped with that tradition for decades and after securing special permission (by agreeing to pandemic guidelines) they will be selling those beautiful, freshly-cut trees starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 in North Fork right behind the library. Scoutmaster David Smith states the price will be $3 per foot with the first foot free and he will provide the string to tie it to your car. What a deal! You get a fresh tree, support the scouting camping program for the troop, meet a future leader, and see smiles on the young Scout’s faces. Normally Scouts don’t accept tips so you may bypass that rule by making the check out in an amount for more than you owe for the tree.

The pandemic has hurt the bell ringing for Manna House this year. Heck, if church ladies aren’t daunted, if the Marines aren’t daunted, if the North Fork tree-selling Scouts aren’t daunted, then we can’t be daunted by COVID-19 when it comes to helping to feed the deserving poorer folks in the community. Mail them a check or drop off cash and food at their collection center across the street from the Church of the Nazarene behind Raley’s.

As we prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus we can enjoy the gift-giving part of Christmas and those of us who are more fortunate than others need to remember that it is more blessed to give than to receive.

Trees, Toys for Tots, craft items, food donations and See’s candy! What fun!