Liberty, hot water, health care and more to give thanks for this holiday season

The old hymn begins with the phrase, “Give thanks with a grateful heart,” and we should. Thursday the nation pauses to give thanks for the many blessings that we enjoy. The Founding Fathers were quick to give thanks to God for the wonders that this country enjoyed and they enshrined in the Constitution the ability for every citizen to be able to secure the blessing of liberty for ourselves and our posterity.

They understood that rights came from God and not from a monarch, or government. They also knew that people would want to practice their religion in order to worship, praise and give thanks to God for what happened in their daily lives.

When you check out the blessings of liberty that surround us you become astounded at the quality of life we enjoy. Many countries around the world have a food shortage and as such there is rampant starvation in those areas. Our country is so blessed with food that there is a huge profitability in the weight loss industry. Oakhurst has three large supermarkets within one half-mile of one another and they are stocking shelves every day to keep up with the demands of feeding this small population of Eastern Madera County. There are stores in Fresno that also accommodate our appetites.

We have fresh water. It comes out of the tap on demand and it is free from germs and pollutants. Clean water is a luxury in many places but it is almost taken for granted here in the United States. I remember a lady in our church who lived to the age of 105 years and she stated that having hot water out of a tap in the kitchen was the greatest innovation in her lifetime.

We have heroes who daily ensure that we are safe. From the veteran who stands the watch around the world to protect this nation to the first-responders who come to us for emergency medical care, to put out fires, or to arrest the bad guys, those people make the quality of life for the rest of us so wonderful.

Medical care is a major blessing. You get sick and there is a great chance that a cure is possible to extend your life with quality. If you break a bone or two there are people who repair the damage and you get to go on with your life. Most of us will get to keep most or all of our natural teeth all of our natural life thanks to the dentists and their hygienists. That wasn’t true 100 years ago.

We have the ability to travel long distances in a short amount of time. Five hours to Los Angeles in air-conditioned comfort in August enjoying music is something the pioneers could not have imagined 100 years ago. The ability to talk to someone anywhere on the planet with a device we carry in our pockets or purses has made communication so commonplace we take it for granted. One hundred years ago people marveled at telegraphs and telephone as simply amazing.

As we gather in small groups around the millions of tables in this country with our families and friends we need to utter sincere prayers of thanks for the many blessings that we share and we need to remember on Thanksgiving Day the emergency personnel and the veterans who will not be sitting at those tables because they are serving duty on our behalf.

Please take note that I give thanks for my readers who take the time to read what I write each week.