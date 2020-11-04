Post-election thoughts: However you voted, thank a veteran for the right

This week has been a busy time for this nation. On Tuesday we participated in the general election across the fruited plains. I don’t care for the elongated voting process. It allows folks to vote before all the information is available. George Will referred to the act of voting on the same day as a communion with our liberty. I understand the need for absentees ballots but the way California does it encourages fraud and takes away that wonderful act of walking into the polling place, marking your ballot and then putting it into the sealed box to be counted after the polls were closed. I always asked the precinct workers to let me place my ballot into the box myself. I liked tapping the box and feeling good that I had the opportunity to speak my mind. I always said a prayer of thanks in the polling booth to the veterans who sacrificed so much so that this citizen gets to enjoy the right to vote.

This week we get a chance to honor those brave men and women who made the right to vote possible. The American veteran. So few have done so much for so many. On Memorial Day we honored the war wounded and the war dead. On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, formerly Armistice Day, we honor every single man and woman who ever took the oath, wore the uniform and served this nation. Combat experience or peacetime service is of no difference because they put their lives on hold and served Uncle Sam. It is why we are free. Them. That’s the lot of it. Not the politicians, not the orator, not the columnists, the veterans. To them we can’t say enough and if you felt you were too busy to take the time to become informed and then vote then you can’t say enough to justify your lack of participation in a process so important that those veterans were willing to fight and die for. There have been 1,050,000 deaths on battlefields in defense of our liberty. No time to vote? Shame on you!

Another group I love to honor at this time of the year are a sub-set of the larger group of veterans and those are the Marines. I get flack each year from the folks who served in the Air Force, Navy, Army, Coast Guard and even the Merchant Marines, but my dad was a Marine and it was drilled into me that I was to always honor the Marine Corps. My dad appreciated the other branches of the services but he was a proud Marine and so I am duty bound to shower them with praise.

The Marines are a military unit older than the United States. The Marines have gone everywhere Uncle Sam has sent them and they carried out the missions and finished the job. Never a mutiny in their ranks and never a refusal to serve. I guess if the United States absolutely positively wants something destroyed overnight they send in the Marines.

Those burly guys will be celebrating their birthday with the traditional cutting of the cake this year in a smaller fashion due to the COVID-19 virus but the pride of being in the Corps will not be diminished. At this time of celebrating the Marine Corps birthday on Nov. 10 it is a good reminder to the rest of us that the annual Toy’s for Tots collection will be taking place soon. But for this week. happy birthday, Marines! Semper Fi.

Breaking news & more Sign up for one of our many newsletters to be the first to know when big news breaks SIGN UP

Thank you, veterans. You’re the best!