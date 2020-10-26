One man’s move from Venezuela to U.S. reminds another of presidential election choice

election chyron

I met Jorge a few years ago. Jorge and I have become good friends and he came to our area to visit Yosemite. Jorge shared that his homeland, Venezuela, was changing so rapidly into a country that was no longer free. He feared the idea of going back to live there and expressed a desire to become an American citizen. I offered to be his sponsor and after contacting an immigration attorney the papers have been filed and Jorge is in the pipeline to becoming one of us.

His comments of what socialism has done to his former home and the devastation to his family’s business are heartbreaking. He shared that he was limited by the government in every aspect of his life. His artistic pursuits were even subject to governmental approvals.

He loves living in a country where “you are allowed to do pretty much whatever you want.” Travel is unrestricted and you earn what you earn based upon your talents and hard work. He was thrilled when his son, Sebastian, was born here. He is the first native born member of Jorge’s family. Sebastian could grow up to be president of the United States! “What a country!” proclaims Jorge.

There looms on the horizon a threat to Jorge’s and Sebastian’s lives. The United States could become another Venezuela and the destruction of our liberties, capitalism, and our very way of life are hanging by a thread.

This election may prove to be the most important election in American history. The Democrat Party, once the champion of the working man, has swung so far to the political left that they are embracing policies that will eliminate freedom for all of us.

The Green New Deal would cost $95 trillion to implement. Buildings and houses would have to be retrofitted to align with the environmentalist heavy-handed regulations. During the second debate Joe Biden stated he wanted to eliminate fossil fuel usage and that by 2025 the regulations would compel us to more dependence on wind and solar and other non-fossil fuels. He backtracked and said he meant 2035. That is only 15 years away. We are an energy independent nation with fuel reserves for the next century and Biden, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and The Squad want to lead us backward away from the economic giant that we are.

Biden and Harris want everyone to have free medical care. They say it is a right. Funny; it isn’t listed in the Bill of Rights but they ignore the Constitution when it suits them. They want to eliminate borders, grant voting rights to 22 million non-citizens, provide free healthcare to illegal people, free education for all and they want to have the working folks pay for all the free stuff.

Venezuela has collapsed under such promises in one generation. The country went from being an economic powerhouse of South America and sank into poverty and despair in one generation. It probably will never recover and the dictator uses the point of a gun to enforce the laws over citizens who remember enjoying the blessings of liberty.

Reagan reminded us that we are all ever just one generation from losing our democracy. If the liberal philosophy takes over the House, Senate and White House, they will pack the Supreme Court with so many of their ilk that the leftist socialist dictates will strip us of our freedom.

Jorge left all that behind in Venezuela and came searching for freedom here. When you vote be sure to keep the ways of Venezuela from following Jorge here to our shores. He wants to be free.