We’ve become used to left-side attacks on moral behavior. It has to stop

There’s an adage that if you place a frog in a pan of cold water and slowly increase the heat, eventually the frog will die by being boiled alive. Whereas if you started with hot water, the frog would immediately jump out of the pan. The moral of the story is that we accept bad things when it happens slowly.
There has been an assault on many in this country and slowly over the years we have seen the attacks grow in scope and now I find that many of us have lost some of our basic God-given, Constitutionally guaranteed rights to a group of people who call themselves Liberals, Progressives, Socialists, but all seem to be in the Democratic Party.
The past few days in Washington we have witnessed the precedent being established that if you happen to be a conservative male you are presumed guilty until proven innocent. Gone is the adjective, “alleged,” from any comments made in the national discussion. Bill Clinton was always defended with phrases of being alleged, but not Clarence Thomas and certainly not Brett Kavanaugh. Men are now being told to “Shut up and do the right thing.” Others have commented that women tell the truth and men lie. Gee; they did not state that opinion when Bill Clinton was charged.
These progressive folks want to destroy in the most hateful manner a man who has worked hard, been a good citizen, great family man, respected jurist and volunteer coach, because they couldn’t get him on his judicial beliefs. Gone is any civility. They believe a woman who can’t remember the details of the worst event in her life but choose to ignore all witnesses who state that the event did not happen. Since Dr. Ford is a woman and Brett Kavanaugh is a conservative male, the leftists pass judgment.
Conservative males are nervous if anyone ever even makes a charge against one of us. According to the Dems, that guy is guilty. No proof whatsoever need be presented. The Inquisition has returned.
Some lady contacted by the pornography-defending attorney, Michael Avenatti, hadn’t remembered any details of a gang/chain rape for 35 years. After spending six days with the attorney she suddenly remembers that Kavanaugh and Mark Judge were there. Amazing? After spending six grueling days with a lawyer I would possibly admit to being Josef Mengele.
It’s interesting that the Democrats aren’t concerned with who leaked Dr. Ford’s name to the press. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office or Feinstein’s attorney’s office? It’s certain that the Republican’s didn’t leak this confidential information. Poor Dr. Ford; her obituary will lead with this part of her life which she wanted to keep hidden. Thanks to the Dems she is harmed. Kavanaugh’s daughter is correct, “Pray for Dr. Ford.”
The Democrats have used their power during these weeks to destroy something far greater than Kavanaugh. They have destroyed how we treat each other, they have destroyed how due process can be ignored, they have used falsehoods and editing of video to lie to the American people, they have virtually destroyed the confirmation hearings process (Bork, Thomas and Kavanaugh), they have shown how to disrupt politicians’ private lives by chasing people out of restaurants, they have used Dr. Ford as a weapon, they have harmed Dr. Ford by revealing her name, they have done this to protect Roe vs. Wade. The people who talk tolerance have shown their hatred and vitriol all to ensure the ability for the murder of 3,000 innocent babies each and every day which they celebrate.
It’s sickening. They should be ashamed of such actions.
