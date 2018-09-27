Marc Sobel: Do the math before green-lighting tax rebates for proposed Oakhurst hotel

On Oct. 16 the Madera County Board of Supervisors is poised to give a developer over $300,000 a year in tax rebates if they build a 120-room hotel and conference center in Oakhurst. This is the tax you pay to stay at a hotel, the portion is 9 percent. The 25-year proposal will split the tax revenue and give half of it to the developer.
We have heard this story before. When big business asks for rebates to build and employ hundreds of workers, governments froth at the mouth at the opportunity and eagerly give away the store forgetting personal values and the role of government. They are choosing winners and losers and usually the little guy is the loser. The developer said it would not pencil out without the rebate. Using their numbers, this business would generate almost $7 million annually. Will $300,000 really sink the ship? I don’t think so. Will they go out of business in 25 years when the subsidy ends?
The argument in favor usually is this: Look at all those jobs created, sales tax money, property tax money, construction jobs and economic activity. But this time property tax may only net $30,000 and the rest of the gains to county coffers may be negligible. A few management jobs would be created but most of the new jobs will be minimum-wage housekeeping staff.
The argument against usually is: impacts to traffic, water, noise and location. Add unfair competition. But in this case we are talking about government giving public money to a private business. How do we not understand this is just simply wrong and unfair to every other business that did not get free government money? This is crony capitalism. The taking of money from the people in favor of the rich, or in this case big business.
Eric Fleming, county chief adminstrative officer, said this is “new money.” But doesn’t every new business generate “new money?” Isn’t every new home or home renovation that generates new property tax “new money?” Where is the tax break for those people?
Have you ever asked a county official to do something that costs money? They are quick to tell you there is none, that there is very little discretionary money. Well, folks, this is where some discretionary money comes from, the hotel tax raises about $3 million annually, and more with the pending hotels. What can $300,000 buy? How about a fully staffed fire station.
This proposal will cost the county more as there is a hidden cost. There are 534 hotel rooms in Oakhurst, add the three new hotels if ever finished, another 324 rooms and now this 120-room facility. There is a significant possibility we will exceed the need for hotel space. These 120 rooms will draw occupants from other hotels killing the tax money they would have generated.
I have run the numbers and the developer’s estimates are high. Two other similar-sized hotels have average room rates of $80/night and $99/night (based upon 2016 tax returns). The proposal is at $152/night, way out of line. This all means the numbers are exaggerated by over 50 percent. Now for the real kicker, the developer is the same family that is building the three unfinished hotels plagued with developer-caused problems.
Don’t misunderstand me, I think this venue would be a great addition to the community. Many people have suggested a venue like this. Bringing people here all year is something we need. But do we mortgage our soul? Do we set a precedent to be bought by big business? Do we rewrite the definition of fair?
You can weigh in by writing to the Board Supervisors or by attending a special meeting in Oakhurst on Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Oakhurst Community Center.
Marc Sobel lives in Oakhurst. He recently ran for Madera County District 5 supervisor.
Comments