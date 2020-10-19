Soroptimist International looking for scholarship applicants. Here’s how to apply

Soroptimist International of The Sierras is seeking applicants for the 2020-21 Live Your Dream College Scholarship Awards.

Applicants have until Nov. 15 to apply on the Soroptimist website.

The Awards Luncheon will take place in April 2021 and will include the Live Your Dream Scholarship Awards, Women of Distinction and Women Helping Women Awards.

“This annual luncheon held each year on the third Thursday in April is an important part of our local club and mission statement where we inspire and create opportunities to transform the lives of women with over $3,300 in scholarship monies,” said Joelle Leder-Rule, Live Your Dream program chair. “By empowering women and girls through access to education and skills training, the lives of individuals, families, and whole communities can be improved.”

You are eligible to apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards if you are a woman who:

will be the primary financial support for themselves and/or tier dependents.

attending a vocational training or undergraduate degree program.

have financial need and be motivated to achieve their educational goals.

has not previously been the recipient of a Soroptimist Women’s Opportunity or Live Your Dream Award.

does not have a graduate degree.

is not a Soroptimist member, an employee of Soroptimist International of the Americas or immediate family of either.

Soroptimist is an International volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

Annual fundraiser goes virtual

The Successful Women of America will be holding the annual Women’s Fair virtually the weekend of Oct. 24-25.

The two-day event will include 20 speakers, workshops, scores of booths and other vendors.

Women are encouraged to attend to listen to diverse speakers, attend seminars and browse the booths of artists, and network with other women.

This event supports three nonprofits that share a passion for improving the lives of women through scholarship and educational opportunities; Soroptimist International of the Sierras and Soroptimist International of Mariposa and Successful Women of America.

“This has been an exciting challenge,” chair Kimberly Vaughan shares. “So many events have had to cancel, and we were determined not to let that happen. We’ve actually created a virtual Exhibit Hall with a virtual gallery & Vendor booths that people will be able to visit and shop from, all online, all from home in addition to an exciting line-up of professional speakers on topics that will inform, inspire and change lives. We all need connection now more than ever and I believe that two days of inspiration, information, and connection will be a welcome event for all.”

According to Vaughn, due to the virtual format this year space will not be an issue and are welcoming more vendors, artists, sponsors and donations. Tickets for the two day event will are for sale for $10 on the Successful Women of America website.