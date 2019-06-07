Oakhurst Library Summer Reading Program focuses on seven weeks of books and more

Young attendees at a past Summer Reading Program finale party watch a montage of photos taken during Oakhurst Public Library’s summer events. Sierra Star file

The Oakhurst Branch Library’s annual Summer Reading Program has begun with its first event set for June 19.

Through the program, children and teens are encouraged to read vigorously for seven weeks in June and July in the hopes of winning prizes at the end of it all. From June 19 to July 24, the library will host weekly events where participants can come and enjoy a myriad of activities, as well as turn in their reading logs.

This year’s theme is “It’s Showtime at your Library!”

The children’s program events, for those between preschool and fourth grade, will run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. The teen program events, for those between fifth and 12th grade, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Activities will range from an “instrument petting zoo” courtesy of the Yosemite High School marching band for the teens, to a “Furry Companion Showtime” for the children. Those in attendance on July 17 can enjoy a lunch catered by Mariscos Colima.

Wednesday, July 3 will not feature an event, but children can still stop by the library to drop off their reading logs.

The seven-week event will culminate on July 24 with a joint program where the readers with the most time logged will be awarded prizes.