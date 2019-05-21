Oakhurst and Madera Community College centers get their first president

Sierra Star archive

The Madera and Oakhurst Community College Centers have their first-ever on-campus president.

Angel Reyna began his tenure as president of both campuses on Monday. Reyna comes to Madera County from Renton Technical College in Washington, where he served as vice president of instruction since 2015.





Reyna has also worked as dean of workforce education at Walla Walla Community College, interim industry coordinator and adjunct instructor at Yakima Valley Community College.





The new president has also delved into politics, serving as mayor of the city of Mabton, Washington, from 2010 to 2013, after spending the previous three years there as a city councilmember.





While serving as president, Reyna will continue working toward earning his doctorate in organizational leadership from Northeastern University-Seattle. He earned his master’s degree in educational administration and his bachelor’s in history and education from Washington State University.