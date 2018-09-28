Yosemite to celebrate Gateway Expressions winners on Oct. 6

Young artists from all across Yosemite National Park’s gateway communities will be honored at Yosemite Valley’s Ansel Adams Art Gallery on Saturday, Oct. 6, for their winning work in the 2018 Gateway Expressions Student Art, Photography, and Poetry Contest.
The winners’ art will be on display in the gallery from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, with a special award ceremony scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in front of the gallery. Yosemite National Park received over 200 submissions from students between the grade levels of transitional kindergarten and 12th grade from Bass Lake Joint Union, Big Oak Flat Groveland Unified, Bishop Unified, Chawanakee Unified, Eastern Sierra Unified, Mammoth Unified, Mariposa County Unified, Raymond-Knowles Union, the districts of Tuolumne County, Yosemite Unified and Sonora Area Schools.
The awards were divided according to grade level. Yosemite High School students fared well in the 9th-12th grade catergory, with YHS students taking home first, second and third place, along with an honorable mention.
The Eastern Madera County 2018 contest winners are:
Kindergarten-1st Grade Art:
2nd Place: Noah Cram, Coarsegold Elementary School
2nd-3rd Grade Art:
2nd Place: James Stenberg, Coarsegold Elementary School
9th-12th Grade Art:
1st Place: Cedar Dobson, Yosemite High School
2nd Place: Amanda Gutierrez, Yosemite High School
3rd Place: Kaitlyn Fisher, Yosemite High School
Honorable Mention: Clover Cicoletti, Yosemite High School
Wild and Scenic River Act Anniversary Award:
1st Place: Sadie Henderson, Rivergold Elementary School
3rd Place: Sophie Petrelli, Coarsegold Elementary
Honorable Mention: Gregory O’Cana, Coarsegold Elementary School
Group Art:
1st Place: Coarsegold Elementary School, Ms. Tashjian’s Class
3rd Place: Spring Valley Elementary School, Mrs. McGrew’s Class
Photography 4th-5th:
1st Place: Russell Shaw, Oakhurst Elementary School
2nd Place: Grayson Ryan Shaw, Oakhurst Elementary School
Photography 6th-8th:
1st Place: Gabriella R. Shaw, Oak Creek Intermediate School
