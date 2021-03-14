UPDATE: Central Sierra Resiliency Fund sets new date for fundraiser honoring first-responders

Skiers and snowboarders ride the ski lift to the top of the mountain at China Peak Mountain Resort in December 2018. Fresno Bee file

UPDATE: Due to expected stormy weather, organizers postponed Hero Day a week to March 26. The new date was announced Wednesday.

--

The Central Sierra Resiliency Fund and China Peak Mountain Resort will host Hero Day on Friday, March 26, to honor first-responders and raise money for the fund.

In partnership with Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company, 20% of sales from first-responders’ discounted purchases will benefit the Central Sierra Resiliency Fund.

Many first-responders worked on the front line of the Creek Fire that burned in eastern Madera and Fresno counties from Labor Day weekend through November.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at China Peak, first-responders get Hero Day rates on premium lift tickets, ski/board rentals and lessons for their immediate family. There will be live music on the Day Lodge deck and $2 from every pint of Tioga-Sequoia’s Forest Strong beer poured on Hero Day will benefit the Central Sierra Resiliency Fund to support ongoing recovery and revitalization efforts to the region following the Creek Fire.

First-responders (with official and active ID) exclusive discounts include: $25 ski lift tickets (over 75% savings); $25 equipment rentals (over 50% savings) and $25 group lessons (over 50% savings).

Also, The Inn at China Peak is offering a 40% discounted rate for lodging on Thursday, March 25. Call 559-233-2500 to make a reservation.

California first-responders include: Forest Service; California Highway Patrol; Fresno and Madera County Sheriff’s Offices; municipal fire and police departments; Cal Fire and EMTs.

Jakki McDonald-Pucheu, chair of the Central Sierra Resiliency Fund Council, said in a statement, “Having the community come together to enjoy our beautiful mountains and forests for a day like Hero Day furthers the goal of the Resiliency Fund to get people living, working and recreating in the region again.”

The Resiliency Fund supports the revitalization of the central Sierra Nevada forests and communities through land restoration, local stewardship and community recovery efforts. The Resiliency Fund team is currently focusing on expanding community education for those affected by the Creek Fire through in-person workshops with experts and online resources. The group is actively collaborating with communities and expert groups to put on soil stabilization on the mountain and has launched a Seedlings of Hope tree planting campaign to begin the reforestation efforts.

To learn more about Central Sierra Resiliency Fund’s Hero Day at China Peak, visit museumofthesierra.org/heroday.