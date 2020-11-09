Eastern Madera County election update: County school board incumbent losing; tie race

In this image from video, Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP) AP

There’s no change in eastern Madera County’s congressional or state Assembly representation, but it appears the region is sending a new representative to the county Board of Education.

Plus, there’s a race to the wire for at least one local school district board seat.

Unofficial vote totals were through Friday, Nov. 6, three days after the general election, with another update planned Tuesday, Nov. 10.

County turnout was 77% with 52,039 ballots counted. Madera County had 11,541 ballots remaining to count as of Thursday night, according to Justin White, the chief assistant county clerk.

Officials have up to 30 days after the election to complete their official canvass.

Breaking news & more Sign up for one of our many newsletters to be the first to know when big news breaks SIGN UP

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, California has conducted an unprecedented election to ensure voters maintain their right to cast their ballot safely and securely,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a statement.

“County elections officials have been hard at work processing and counting the millions of ballots cast by California voters. Ensuring the accuracy and the integrity of the vote count is critical to our democracy. State law gives county elections officials up to 30 days after Election Day to complete vote counting, auditing, and certification. In California, we work to ensure every ballot is counted properly and every ballot is accounted for.”

The county favored President Donald Trump with 55% of the vote. Joe Biden, the president-elect pending challenges, received 43% of the county’s vote.

In the race for Congressional District 4 that stretches the Mother Lode south through Madera County, Republican incumbent Tom McClintock had 55% of the vote to Democrat challenger Brynne Kennedy’s 45%. In Madera County, McClintock’s margin was 32 percentage points.

Republican Assemblyman Frank Bigelow of O’Neals ran unopposed.

County school board

In the race for the county Board of Education Area 1 (including Chawanakee, Yosemite and Bass Lake school districts) seat, incumbent Grant Sturm totaled 3,095 votes (31%). Shelley Deniz led with 4,310 (44%) and Tim Curley was in third with 2,440 (25%).

Sturm, a retired teacher and superintendent in North Fork, has been on the board since 1994.

The Area 2 seat representing the rest of eastern Madera County (serving portions of Raymond-Knowles, Bass Lake and Yosemite Unified school districts) has been vacant since Board President Sara Wilkins resigned in June just days after a post on her social media account displayed a Confederate flag and the phrase “I am proud to be white.” She had been on the board for 31 years.

Yosemite Unified

The Area 3 race couldn’t be tighter as of Nov. 6 — Brenda J. Heckman and Bernie McGoldrick each had 1,054 votes.

The Area 4 race was close, too — Steven Myers led with 1,060 votes (52%) to 975 for Stacey Montalto.

Anne Lescoulie Flanagan had 1,415 votes (59%) to 968 for Marilyn K. Kelly to secure the Area 1 (short term) seat.

In Area 2, Christine M. Wilder was comfortably ahead of Robert M. Guerrero, 1,188 (57%) to 891.

Bass Lake School District

Three races appeared to be wrapped up:

Ronda L. Clarke received 621 votes (63%) to 360 for Patrick Neil Althizer in Area 5.

Bill Atwood received 682 votes (67%) to 336 for Brian J. Stewart in Area 1 (short term).

Steven R. High was at 521 votes (54%) to 452 for Ryan Madaus in Area 4 (short term).