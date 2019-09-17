Kiwanis 17th Annual Run for the Gold Auto Show

Best of Show… 1938 Chevrolet Coupe, Eddie Whiteside from Coarsegold.

Carrying on the tradition for the last 17 years Oakhurst Kiwanis has sponsored the Run for the Gold Auto Show. This year’s event sponsored 133 participants displaying their craftsmanship in restoring vehicles from our past. Proceed from this event will be distributed to the area local schools to assist in students education.

Three top winners

People’s Choice… 1970 Chevrolet El Camino, Arthur Peraza from Fresno

Best Roadster/ Hot Rod… 1932 Ford 3 Window Coupe, Robert Vannata from Mariposa

Full Winner’s List

A: Stock Car/Truck 1959 or earlier: Allan Clark, Chowchilla ‘58

Mercury Turnpike,

B: Stock Car/Truck 1960 or newer: Tony Wannamaker, Fresno ’65

Plymouth Satelite

C: Truck Modified 1959 or earlier: Gary Bettencourt, Fresno ’57

Chevy Pick Up

D: Truck Modified 1960+: N/A

E: Model T/A/Others 1932 or earlier: Jack Renwick, Madera ’28 Ford

Model A

F1: Corvettes C1-C4: Tim & Charlotte McDonell, Ahwahnee ’72 Corvette

F2: Corvettes C5-C7: Steven Nunes, Los Banos 2003 Corvette 50th

Anniversary

G: Muscle Car 1960-79: Ron Campbell, Madera ’71 Chevelle SS

H: Muscle Car 1980 or later: Thomas Fraser, Madera 2019 Dodge R/T Scatpak

I: Street Rod Roadster 1936 or earlier: Charly Garabedian, Fresno ’26

Ford Tall T

J: Street Rod Coupe/Sedan 1940 or earlier: Jams Gardner, Fresno ’26

Ford 2 Door

41’-49’ Fat Fender: Al Manning, Paso Robles ’41 Ford Cabriolet

L: 1950’s Cars: Bob & Kaye Simas, Ahwahnee ’51 Ford Convertable

M: 1960’s Cars: Don & Martha Ashton, Coarsegold ’65 Pontiac

Convertable

N: Chevy 55-57 (Tri-Five): Jerry & Patty Privett, Oakhurst ’55 Chevy

Bel Air

O: Camaro & Firebirds: Clay & Michelle Bradford, Oakhurst ’68 Chevy

SS/RS Camaro

P-1: Chevelle & Nova up to 1979: Merle Heggen, Fresno ’69 Nova

P-2: Chevelle & Nova 1980 or newer: N/A

Q-1: Mustang up to 1979: Ben & Diane Tiedt, Clovis ’66 Ford Mustang

Coupe

Q-2: Mustang 1980 or newer: Skip Tullock, Fresno 2006 Ford Mustang GT

R: El Camino & Ranchero: Devo Heath, Bakersfield ’65 Ford Ranchero

S: Modified Cars: Knute Grani, S. Pasadena ’52 Henry J

T: Special Interest: Arthur Velasquez, Fresno ’74 Chevy Blazer

U: Import: Kathryn Enos, Maiposa ’59 Porsch

V: VW’s: N/A

W: Owners under 30: N/A

Father’s Award: Don & Colleen Nielsen, Madera ’50 Ford F1 Pick Up

Best Engine: Patrick LeForge, Clovis ’66 Chevy II, Redmond Machine

Shop Sponsored

Lady’s Choice: Steve & Linda Core, Coarsegold ’51 Ford Country Squire

People’s Choice: Arthur Peraza, Fresno ’70 Chevy El Camino

Best Roadster/Hot Rod: Robert Vannata, Mariposa ’32 Ford 3 window Coupe

B & M Transmission (2 Awards) Merchant Sponsor