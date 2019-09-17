Local
Kiwanis 17th Annual Run for the Gold Auto Show
Special to the Sierra Star
Carrying on the tradition for the last 17 years Oakhurst Kiwanis has sponsored the Run for the Gold Auto Show. This year’s event sponsored 133 participants displaying their craftsmanship in restoring vehicles from our past. Proceed from this event will be distributed to the area local schools to assist in students education.
Three top winners
Best of Show… 1938 Chevrolet Coupe, Eddie Whiteside from Coarsegold.
People’s Choice… 1970 Chevrolet El Camino, Arthur Peraza from Fresno
Best Roadster/ Hot Rod… 1932 Ford 3 Window Coupe, Robert Vannata from Mariposa
Full Winner’s List
A: Stock Car/Truck 1959 or earlier: Allan Clark, Chowchilla ‘58
Mercury Turnpike,
B: Stock Car/Truck 1960 or newer: Tony Wannamaker, Fresno ’65
Plymouth Satelite
C: Truck Modified 1959 or earlier: Gary Bettencourt, Fresno ’57
Chevy Pick Up
D: Truck Modified 1960+: N/A
E: Model T/A/Others 1932 or earlier: Jack Renwick, Madera ’28 Ford
Model A
F1: Corvettes C1-C4: Tim & Charlotte McDonell, Ahwahnee ’72 Corvette
F2: Corvettes C5-C7: Steven Nunes, Los Banos 2003 Corvette 50th
Anniversary
G: Muscle Car 1960-79: Ron Campbell, Madera ’71 Chevelle SS
H: Muscle Car 1980 or later: Thomas Fraser, Madera 2019 Dodge R/T Scatpak
I: Street Rod Roadster 1936 or earlier: Charly Garabedian, Fresno ’26
Ford Tall T
J: Street Rod Coupe/Sedan 1940 or earlier: Jams Gardner, Fresno ’26
Ford 2 Door
41’-49’ Fat Fender: Al Manning, Paso Robles ’41 Ford Cabriolet
L: 1950’s Cars: Bob & Kaye Simas, Ahwahnee ’51 Ford Convertable
M: 1960’s Cars: Don & Martha Ashton, Coarsegold ’65 Pontiac
Convertable
N: Chevy 55-57 (Tri-Five): Jerry & Patty Privett, Oakhurst ’55 Chevy
Bel Air
O: Camaro & Firebirds: Clay & Michelle Bradford, Oakhurst ’68 Chevy
SS/RS Camaro
P-1: Chevelle & Nova up to 1979: Merle Heggen, Fresno ’69 Nova
P-2: Chevelle & Nova 1980 or newer: N/A
Q-1: Mustang up to 1979: Ben & Diane Tiedt, Clovis ’66 Ford Mustang
Coupe
Q-2: Mustang 1980 or newer: Skip Tullock, Fresno 2006 Ford Mustang GT
R: El Camino & Ranchero: Devo Heath, Bakersfield ’65 Ford Ranchero
S: Modified Cars: Knute Grani, S. Pasadena ’52 Henry J
T: Special Interest: Arthur Velasquez, Fresno ’74 Chevy Blazer
U: Import: Kathryn Enos, Maiposa ’59 Porsch
V: VW’s: N/A
W: Owners under 30: N/A
Father’s Award: Don & Colleen Nielsen, Madera ’50 Ford F1 Pick Up
Best Engine: Patrick LeForge, Clovis ’66 Chevy II, Redmond Machine
Shop Sponsored
Lady’s Choice: Steve & Linda Core, Coarsegold ’51 Ford Country Squire
People’s Choice: Arthur Peraza, Fresno ’70 Chevy El Camino
Best Roadster/Hot Rod: Robert Vannata, Mariposa ’32 Ford 3 window Coupe
B & M Transmission (2 Awards) Merchant Sponsor
