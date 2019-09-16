Coarsegold rancher suffers broken bones in quad accident on dirt trail

California Highway Patrol says Coarsegold rancher Brett Haynes was on a quad like this, seen in a stock photo, when he crashed Sept. 12. WikiCommons

A 71-year-old rancher from Coarsegold suffered broken bones in a quad crash on a fire break, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Brett Haynes was repairing fence burnt in the Detwiler Fire when the accident happened Thursday afternoon.

CHP said it got a call about the crash sending first responders to Trabucco Ranch Road and Highway 49. CHP officers and a Cal Fire crew drove up the fire break on a steep mountainside but the trail eventually became impassable and the rescue party set out on foot for another 1,000 feet before finding Haynes. He was airlifted to Doctors Hospital in Modesto for treatment of a broken leg and broken ribs.

CHP said the crash happened when Haynes was driving his 1997 Honda TRX-250 down the mountainside and it overturned, throwing Haynes and flipping about three times.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor, the CHP said.