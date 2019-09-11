An old-fashioned country dance will close out the 2019 celebration of Heritage Day on Saturday, Sept. 21. This year’s event marks the 50th anniversary of the Sierra Historic Sites Association. These dance participants learned country dances at the June 14 Flag Day observance held at Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park. Photo courtesy Sierra Historic Sites Association

A 10 a.m. parade on Saturday, Sept. 21 kicks off the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Sierra Historic Sites Association. A full day of activities and food follows and a dinner dance that evening will close out the event.

The chuckwagon dinner menu includes deep pit BBQ served with Santa Maria beans, potato salad, coleslaw, a roll, and old-fashioned cobbler. Rev’s Farm House restaurant will be cooking the main course.

A $20 ticket ($5 for kids under 10) covers the cost of the dinner and admission to the Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park where demonstrations of wood carving, weaving and gold panning are slated.

There will be games set in an old-fashioned carnival theme. Participants may try their hand at crafts and games and watch rope and candle making demonstrations. The museum will be open all day, and docents will lead tours of the grounds from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Fresno Flats Historic Village is part of the Sierra Historic Sites Association” states the association’s mission statement. “The specific and primary mission of the association is to preserve, acquire and display artifacts, art objects and other items of significance from Central Sierra foothill history. The historic buildings at Fresno Flats, the surrounding grounds and the research library are maintained for the enjoyment and education of this and future generations. Saving the past for the future.”

Food from Sal’s Taco Truck will be available until 3:30. Kettle corn and ice cream floats will be for sale and a beer and wine garden will operate from 12 noon until 6 p.m. Also, vendor booths will be on the grounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A silent auction to benefit the Fresno Flats Historic Village will be held all day and judging for the “best beard” contest will be held at 5 p.m.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Kamanawannaplaya Ukulele Club from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Evo Bluestein & Country Dance will provide music for dancing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets for the day’s celebration and dinner are available at Oakhurst Giftworks or the Fresno Flats Historic Park by calling (559) 683-6570.

“Sierra Telephone is our largest sponsor of the Heritage Day Parade and Heritage Day celebrations at the Park,” said Board Member and Parade Chairman Brenda Negley. “Not only are we fortunate to receive grant funding to help with the financial aspects of organizing both events, but they have also allowed us to borrow items on parade day for about 20 years.”

Additional community support has come from PG&E who donated for the event and ArborWorks. “ArborWorks just purchased 200 new cones for us to borrow on parade day and when they heard we needed help setting the cones up and tearing them down, they volunteered to do that as well,” Negley said. “They also will be participating in the parade with a few of their vehicles. They heard of our need to get cones this year, which was going to cost us over $150 to rent not to include transporting them up and down the hill. What a relief! Every dollar counts as this is our biggest event of the year and helps the park to financially keep going.”

The Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park is located at 49777 School Road in Oakhurst. Sierra Historical Sites Association is a 501(c)(3) organization.

An application for parade entries is available at www://fresnoflatsmuseum.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/1-2019-Parade-Application-pdf.pdf