Major injuries reported after motorcyclist strikes deer on Highway 41 near Oakhurst

A 75-year-old Coarsegold man suffered major injuries over the weekend after he struck a deer while riding a motorcycle, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

He was flown to a regional hospital to treat broken bones. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the CHP said.

The crash was reported at 3:31 p.m. Saturday on Highway 41, about half a mile north of Road 425B.

Cathy Bludau, a witness who came upon the scene after the crash, told the Sierra Star the deer limped away from the crash, heading into the wood. Its condition was not known Tuesday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.