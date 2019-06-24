Upper Chiquito Creek Bridge to be replaced, construction begins mid-July

The Upper Chiquito Creek Bridge is being replaced. Construction will begin in mid-July and is expected to last 180 days. Courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service

The Upper Chiquito Creek Bridge in Bass Lake is being replaced with construction slated to begin some time in mid-July, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Construction is expected to last 180 days, although the exact day construction will begin is yet to be announced.

During the project, Beasore Road, a portion of the National Scenic Byways route, will be closed at mile post 21. A detour route will be in effect and take you along Grizzly Road providing access to all areas beyond mile post 22.

More information on the project will be made available once definite dates for the project are set, according to the Forest Service.