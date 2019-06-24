Wildfire mitigation project to protect 15,000 eastern Madera County structures

How to protect your home from wildfires Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire.

Thanks to the newly announced Madera Strategic Wildfire Mitigation Project, 15,000 more structures in eastern Madera County will be protected from the threat of wildfire.

The work will be carried out over the course of five to seven projects over three years, according to a Yosemite Sequoia Resource Conservation & Development Council news release. Treatments will vary based on fuel types and conditions but could include tree felling, thinning, chipping and pile burning.

Work is expected to begin this summer.

“Several fires in the last few years, including the Courtney Fire (2014), Railroad Fire (2017), and Mission Fire (2017), posed significant risks to public health and safety and destroyed homes and infrastructure,” read the news release. “In many cases, defensible space and thinned areas made the difference in preventing further high severity fire and economic loss.”





Funding for the project is provided by Cal Fire as part of the California Climate Investments Program. The project is “a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment.”

Over the next few months, YSRCDC will work to decide what projects will take priority over others. Cal Fire, Madera County, tribal government, other natural resource experts and even the general public will collaborate with YSRCDC for prioritization and planning.

According to the news release, the public’s participation will include workshops, field trips and surveys.