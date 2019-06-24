A Yosemite Unified board member has stepped down, district says. Search for replacement already underway

Yosemite Unified School District board member Tim Curley is resigning effective Tuesday. His wife, Sarah, is taking a full-time position with the district. Courtesy of Yosemite Unified School District

Yosemite Unified School District board member Tim Curley is stepping down this week because his wife, Sarah, is set to take a full-time position with the district.

Sarah Curley applied for a first-grade teaching position at Rivergold Elementary School, her first as a credentialed teacher. In order for the board to consider her a candidate and for her to keep her position, should she receive it, her husband could no longer serve on the board.

“It was really about thinking through with Sarah and as a family what makes more sense for us in the long run. And in the long run, what makes more sense is Sarah beginning her teaching career,” Tim Curley said.

District Superintendent Glen Billington announced the resignation Friday.

“Tim (Curley) is a thoughtful leader who provides insightful comments and questions that lead to productive discussion and actions by the district,” Billington wrote in a statement.

Tim Curley served trustee area 1, which consists of the communities surrounding Hensley Lake.









A map of the Yosemite Unified School District board of trustees area boundaries. Board member Tim Curley represents area 1. His resignation is effective Tuesday and the district has already begun the application process for his replacement. Courtesy of Yosemite Unified School District

This was Tim Curley’s first term on the board of trustees after running unopposed in November’s general election. He was taking over for the retiring John Reynolds.

The now former board member said he plans to still remain “committed” to YUSD, and is searching for new ways to serve it.

“I will still continue to be fully engaged. Reading board packets, going to board meetings. I even hope to be on the Rivergold site council,” he said.

The district has begun accepting applications for the area 1 trustee position and will continue to do so through July 26. Potential candidates can find the applications on the district website. Applicants must live within the boundaries of area 1.

Candidate interviews are scheduled to begin August 5 and the new board member will be announced on August 19, according to the district.