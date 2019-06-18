Oakhurst Boys & Girls Club announces closure but is working to try to reopen

More than 200 people attended a car show in front of the Sierra Star office on Crane Valley Road (426) Saturday to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst. About $1,200 was raised during the event. Pictured here are some members of the Boys & Girls Club with Joe Delgado, winner of the Best of Show and Best Engine awards for his turquoise 1956 Chevy Nomad. Best Paint went to Tim and Liz Sprottle with a purple 1932 Ford Roadster, Best Flames to Jerry Privett and his 1955 Chevy Bel Air, Best Wheels to Michael Mannina and his 1956 Oldsmobile Holiday Coup, Best Interior to Tom Summerville and his 1956 Oldsmobile Rocket, and Kid’s Choice to Holly Edmisten with her 1965 Ford Thunderbird. Submitted photo

The Boys and Girls Club of Oakhurst announced last week it will be closing at the end of the month due to lack of funding.

“With the annual increases of minimum wage, facility needs, and supervision requirements, the Club is forced to close,” the group said in a statement posted on the club’s Facebook page. The club will remain open until Saturday, June 29.

Unit Director Jennifer Simmons will remain on staff to lead an effort to restore the necessary funding. Her first move was organizing an emergency meeting Monday evening.

The meeting featured member testimonials, as well as ideas to reopen the Club.

Since the announcement of the closure, a GoFundMe has been created to help raise money for the club. The goal is $60,000, although no donations had been made as of Tuesday morning.

A car wash fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, as well.

According to the Boys & Girls Club, it serves over 408 members per year and over 100 members depend on the club every day after school.

“We have amazing Youth Development Professionals who encourage our members to stay in school, exhibit positive behavior and believe in themselves so they reach their full potential,” read a club statement.

Community members with questions or a desire to help spread the word about the club can contact Jennifer Simmons via phone call at 559-642-4600 or via email at jennifers@bgclubfc.org.