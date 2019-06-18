Local
Oakhurst Boys & Girls Club announces closure but is working to try to reopen
The Boys and Girls Club of Oakhurst announced last week it will be closing at the end of the month due to lack of funding.
“With the annual increases of minimum wage, facility needs, and supervision requirements, the Club is forced to close,” the group said in a statement posted on the club’s Facebook page. The club will remain open until Saturday, June 29.
Unit Director Jennifer Simmons will remain on staff to lead an effort to restore the necessary funding. Her first move was organizing an emergency meeting Monday evening.
The meeting featured member testimonials, as well as ideas to reopen the Club.
Since the announcement of the closure, a GoFundMe has been created to help raise money for the club. The goal is $60,000, although no donations had been made as of Tuesday morning.
A car wash fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, as well.
According to the Boys & Girls Club, it serves over 408 members per year and over 100 members depend on the club every day after school.
“We have amazing Youth Development Professionals who encourage our members to stay in school, exhibit positive behavior and believe in themselves so they reach their full potential,” read a club statement.
Community members with questions or a desire to help spread the word about the club can contact Jennifer Simmons via phone call at 559-642-4600 or via email at jennifers@bgclubfc.org.
