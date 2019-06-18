Community News, June 20 edition: Two concerts and library workshop

Oakhurst Community Concert Band logo Courtesy of the Oakhurst Community Concert Band

Oakhurst Community Concert Band

The Oakhurst Community Concert Band will be performing a free concert on Sunday, June 23 at the Mountain Christian Center, 40299 Highway 49, in Oakhurst.

The concert’s theme is “Celebrate Our Community with Music” and will begin at 3 p.m. Attendees can expect jazz, marches and movie themes to be played.

Details: Call 559-760-3849

Sierra Foothill Musicians Concert

The Sierra Foothill Musicians will be performing music from the 18th, 19th and 20th century during their free concert Sunday, June 30 at the Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church, 39696 Highway 41, in Oakhurst.

The concert is free and a reception will follow.

This time around, five Yosemite High School students will be joining the Sierra Foothill Musicians on stage.

Details:

Workshop at Oakhurst Branch Library

The Oakhurst Branch Library, 49044 Civic Cir., will be hosting a workshop focusing on how to live safely the mountain community on Saturday, June 29.

Jeannie Habben, a Coarsegold resident for 27 years and the new Deputy Director of Water and Natural Resources for Madera, will be leading the presentation.

Habben will discuss how to protect your home from environmental dangers, including what plants are best to plant in your yards.

The event is free and will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Details: Call 559-683-4838