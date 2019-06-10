Wasuma Elementary School goes solar

Students enter the new Wasuma Elementary School Gymnasium June 6, 2016 for eighth grade graduation ceremonies. Sierra Star file

Wasuma Elementary School has joined the energy conservation mission and gone solar.

The school is now home to a new photovoltaic system. The construction effort has been a year in the making.

“We are thrilled to possess this resource right here in the Bass Lake area,” said Stella Pizelo, Bass Lake School Board president. “The PV system is just one feat toward powering our district and reinvigorating the area. Our goal is to continue educating ourselves, our students and our community about the benefits and means of clean energy. With the help of Climatec, we are on track to do just that.”

Bass Lake Joint Union Elementary School District reached a power purchase agreement with Climatec Energy Services to build the PV system and the partnership will extend past this one project. Both groups have also collaborated with SunPower Horizons Program to educate students on the power of solar energy.

The educational program will include lessons in solar science and energy efficiency, guest lecturers, mentors, webinars, advisors for solar curriculum and project and office tours.

“As leaders in energy efficiency, Climatec finds it important to connect with local leaders on opportunities for enhancing their communities,” said Tyler Girtman, Bass Lake District’s account manager at Climatec. “We are inspired by Bass Lake School District to take on shifts in, not only infrastructure, but education. It is this type of thought leadership that is reshaping the world into a healthier, more vibrant place to live and enjoy.”