Madera and Oakhurst Community College Centers set new commencement record

Three students pose for a photo during the Madera and Oakhurst Community College Centers commencement ceremony on May 23. The schools set a record for most students receiving degrees or certificates with 455. Courtesy of Reedley College

The Madera and Oakhurst Community College Centers made history this school year, setting the record for most students receiving degrees or certificates at commencement.

A total of 455 students received degrees or certificates on May 23. Of those 455, 154 were certificates, 103 were associate of science degrees, 88 were associate of science transfer degrees, 30 were associate of arts degree, 78 were associate of art transfer degrees and two were certificates of completion.

“We are very impressed and proud of these numbers,” said Madera & Oakhurst Community College Center President Angel Reyna. “Excellence in education is what we strive for on a daily basis, and this is a strong reflection of that in Madera and Oakhurst.”