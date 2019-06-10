Community News, June 13 edition: Elder abuse presentation and a public safety update

A look down Highway 41 in Oakhurst shows a few of the businesses that dot the corridor of the Yosemite gateway town, Friday, June 6, 2014. CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee file

Elder Abuse presentation

The Oakhurst Branch Library, 49044 Civic Cir., is hosting a presentation on the concept of elder abuse on Saturday, June 22.

Martha Patterson, a local certified elder care attorney, will lead the presentation. She will focus on one specific case for her 35-year legal career in which an elder was isolated from two of his children by his second wife.

The free presentation will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Details: Call 559-683-4838 or visit www.oakhurstfobl.com

Public safety update

Madera County district attorney Sally Moreno, sheriff Jay Varney, and Deputy Sheriff Joanne Evans are will be at the Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Fresno Flats Rd., on Tuesday, June 18, for an update on the state of some public safety concerns.

Parole updates, new firearm laws, general state and countywide crime and drug reports, California legislation affecting public safety, are among the topics that will be discussed. There will also be time for a question and answer session.

Details: Call 559-642-4921 or visit macf@sti.net