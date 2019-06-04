Yosemite’s Big Trees Lodge to host annual Independence Day Spectacular! Concert

Les Marsden conducts the Mariposa Symphony Orchestra in “Our Nation’s Nature” in August 2016 in Yosemite National Park. On June 10, 2018, Marsden led a Fort Collins, Colo., orchestra in the piece. That orchestra’s conductor will return the visit Saturday, June 30 when the MSO performs its annual Independence Day Spectacular! courtesy Mariposa Symphony Orchestra

The Mariposa Symphony Orchestra will once again kick off the Fourth of July celebration a little early with their annual Independence Day Spectacular! Concert.

The show begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 on the Great Lawn of the Big Trees Lodge in Yosemite National Park. The venue is a first for the concert.

MSO Founder and Conductor Les Marsden has used these concerts to highlight some of the most prominent and obscure composers in the country’s history.

Some of Marsden’s more familiar choices include 1942’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” by Aaron Copland (1900-1990) and the “Second (“Romantic”) Symphony” by Howard Hanson - composed in 1930. Accompanying these will be other traditional patriotic pieces.

As for the lesser-known choices, Marsden’s orchestra will play two of Louis Moreau Gottschalk’s complex piano works: “The Union” and “Marche des Gibaros - Souvenir de Porto Rico.”

The concert will be free of charge and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets to spread on the lawn for seating. Those who arrive with an appetite can enjoy the Big Trees Lodge’s Saturday barbecue between 5 and 7 p.m. for $23 for adults and $13 for children between 3 and 12 years old.

For more details on the concert, call the Mariposa Arts Council at 209-966-3155. Details on the Big Tree Lodge can be found by visiting the hotel’s page on the Yosemite National Park website.