Community News, June 6 edition: Local bookstore celebrates anniversary and barn dancing at Fresno Flats

Branches Books & Gifts in Oakhurst carries fiction and nonfiction books and gifts. The bookstore recently moved to a new location, doubling in size. SPECIAL TO THE BEE

Branches Books Anniversary

Branches Books & Gifts, 40044 Highway 49, is celebrating its sixth anniversary with a mixer Thursday, June 13.

The mixer will feature food provided by Matsumoto’s Samurai Kitchen, as well as a no-host bar provided by the Oakhurst Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy live music and the opportunity to meet local author Hans Berger.

The event will run from 5-7 p.m.

Fresno Flats Barn Dance

Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park, 49777 High School Rd., in Oakhurst is hosting an Old Fashioned Family Barn Dance on Friday, June 14.

The dance will run from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $5 per person and $20 for any family of four or more.

Attendees left hungry after the dancing can look forward to a weenie roast, along with beer and wine available for purchase.

Details: Call 559-683-6570 or email fresnoflatsmuseum@gmail.com.