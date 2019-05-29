Job hunting in the Valley? Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino may have an opening for you

Tips on how to land your next job Tips from experts at the U.S. Department of Labor. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tips from experts at the U.S. Department of Labor.

Chukchsansi Gold Resort & Casino is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 11 in the hopes of filling more than 70 vacant full and part-time positions.

The job fair is open to the public and will take place in the Firehouse Lounge at the casino, 711 Lucky Lane, in Coarsegold. It will run from noon to 5 p.m.

Of the more than 70 open jobs, almost half are in the resort’s food and beverage department, according to a news release. Those include cooks, servers, chefs, dishwashers, bussers and cashiers.

Other open positions include housekeeping, valet, kitchen equipment, slots, cage, drop/count, cleaning staff, event staff, rewards club and hosts.

Chukchansi was voted “Best Employer” and “Best Place to Work” by the People’s Choice Awards for two consecutive years.