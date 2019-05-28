Local Community News, May 30 edition: Minarets scholarship

Minarets’ Sanguinetti wins scholarship

Minarets High School senior Nina Sanguinetti received a $500 check from the Oakhurst Democratic Club at the MHS Awards Night on May 22, recognizing her contributions to the community.

Sanguinetti was presented the Elenor Roosevelt Community Service Award by John O’Connor, representing the 195-member club. The award, which is funded entirely by donations from club members, has been presented annually since 2006.

Seniors are selected based on their record of volunteering in the community, with special consideration given to projects over and above graduation requirements.

Mental Illness Workshop

The Oakhurst Branch Library, 49044 Civic Circle Drive, is hosting a workshop focused on dealing with emotional traumas and mental illness on Saturday, June 8.

David Weikel, program supervisor for Madera County’s Behavioral Health Services and the workshop’s speaker, said the more adverse experiences a person has in childhood, the more they’re at risk for an array of health, mental health and social problems in their lives.

Weikel has a doctorate in psychology and has been working in behavioral health services since 1996. He has also worked in jails, outpatient clinics, community outreach and public policy.

The workshop is free and runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Attendees can RSVP or request translation services 48 hours in advance of the event by calling Weikel at 559-673-3508.

Details: Call 559-683-4838 or visit www.oakhurstfobl.com.

Girl’s Night Out at River Creek

The River Creek Women’s Golf Club is hosting its annual Girl’s Night Out on Friday, June 14, at the River Creek Golf Club, 41709 Rd 600, in Ahwahnee.

Golfing begins at 5 p.m., with opportunities to work with a pro, putt for prizes and socialize with other golfers. Hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Interested golfers can sign up for the event on the bulletin board at River Creek or by emailing Maggie Martin at srmartin@sti.net.