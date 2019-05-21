Community News, May 23 edition: Democrats honor YHS seniors, McDonald’s reopening, fishing derby

The Youth Fishing Derby at Shaver Lake is in its 24th year. In 2007, then-13-year-olds Spencer Dalberg, foreground, and Zack Jackson, both of Coarsegold, participated. Fresno Bee archive

Three YHS seniors receive awards





Three Yosemite High School seniors received $500 checks from the Oakhurst Democratic Club at the YHS Awards Night on May 5, recognizing their contributions to the community.

Sophia McGoldrick, Ravi James Neill and Amanda Truelove were each presented the Eleanor Roosevelt Community Service Award by John O’Connor, representing the 195-member club.

The award, which is funded entirely by donations from the club members, has been presented annually since 2006. Seniors are selected based on their records of volunteering in the community, with special consideration given to projects over and above graduation requirements.

Oakhurst Democrats meet June 1

The next Oakhurst Democratic meeting is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 at the Oakhurst Grill, 40530 Highway 41.

Jose Cruz Orduno, operations manager at Ooooby, is the featured speaker. He will speak on the benefits of buying locally grown food, the positive global impact that can be made when buying locally and the support that Ooooby offers local growers.





The meeting begins at 9:15 a.m. but attendees are also invited to breakfast, which begins at 8:30 a.m.





Details: Email info@yosemitedems.com.

McDonald’s grand reopening June 1

Oakhurst’s lone McDonald’s, located at 40112 Highway 41, is celebrating its grand reopening Saturday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..

The restaurant has been undergoing major renovations, including the addition of a second drive-thru lane.

The celebration will feature activities such as face painting and a balloon artist, as well as food and raffle prizes.

Free slushie and frappé samples will also be available.

Shaver Lake Fishing Derby June 8

The 25th annual Youth Fishing Derby will be held at Shaver Lake, on Saturday, June 8.

This event is for children ages 3 to 15.

Participants will have a chance to win prizes, all of which were all donated by local merchants. Prize categories include first fish, last fish, smallest fish, largest limit, largest fish and youngest angler.

The main contests will be the big fish and the casting contest which will be split into three different age groups: 3-7, 8-11 and 12-15.

Fishing hours begin at 8 a.m. and run until noon. The casting hours will begin at 8 a.m. and will finish at 11 a.m. A raffle will follow.

All kids registered will be automatically entered into the free derby raffle.

Attendees can register online at sierratrophytrout.org/derby or at the SCE Day Use Area on Road #2 from 7:30 to 10 a.m. the day of the event.

The U.S. Forest Service, Educational Employees Credit Union, Shaver Lake Trophy Trout Project and Edison Company sponsor this free event.

Details: Call 559-855-8752.