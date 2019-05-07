Prescribed burning at Bass Lake to continue into June

In preparation of fire season, Sierra National Forest officals will begin prescribed burns during the months of May and June in the Bass Lake Ranger District. Fresno Bee

The Sierra National Forest will continue the prescribed burning project in the Bass Lake Ranger District to reduce the risk of wildfire in the area, according to a news release.

From now until mid-June, the 400-acre project will see burning take place along the Miami Creek watershed, from Westfall Station south to Kamook OHV Staging Area, and in the Moon Rock area north of Bass Lake Vista up to Sivels Mountain along the 6S11 Road. Signs will be posted along roadways near the burning.

“Objectives for underburning are to remove fuel accumulations due to tree mortality and timber harvest work along Hwy 41. The removal of these fuels provides a benefit by reducing the potential of a wildfire that would cause damage to private property, wildlife habitat, and watersheds,” read the news release.

The burning will also provide firefighters a safe area to engage suppression activities on the Railroad, Oak and Ferguson fires.

Burning will occur day and night to help limit visibility impacts for vehicles traveling along Highway 41.

Forest Service officials warned the burning could cause reduced air quality in the communities of Oakhurst, Fish Camp, Sugar Pine, Cedar Valley, Bass Lake, Ahwahnee, and surrounding areas.

The forest service coordinated with Mariposa County and San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to schedule the project during a time that would ensure favorable weather conditions and smoke dispersion.

For more information on the prescribed burns, contact the Bass Lake Ranger District at 559-877-2218.