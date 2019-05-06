Community News, May 9 edition: Yosemite Half Marathon and Women in Business Luncheon

Yosemite Half Marathon Courtesy of Dehn Craig

The fifth annual Yosemite Half Marathon, a race centered around the Vistas on National Park and Forest Service Lands, takes place May 10 and 11 on the Bass Lake Ranger District.

The marathon itself is scheduled for Saturday, May 11 from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 10 there will be a race expo at Recreation Point Group Campground.

The planned course will take runners on fire roads through the Sierra National Forest just north of Bass Lake, then down Beasore Road and around part of Bass Lake, ending at Recreation Point.

During these hours there will be some 3,000 runners on the roads starting on Forest Road off Sky Ranch Road, coming down Beasore Road and crossing onto Highway 274 from Beasore Road.

The road will be closed for the runner’s safety. Marathon coordinators ask that drivers traveling to Oakhurst use the detour through North Fork.

North Shore Road will be open, but will have heavy runner traffic from The Pines Resort to Recreation Point Campground. Traffic will continue to operate, but drivers should expect delays.

May Women in Business Luncheon





The Oakhurst Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its monthly Women in Business luncheon on Tuesday, May 14 at the Western Sierra Nursery gardens, 49266 Golden Oak Drive.

Donna Pride, local realtor, will be the featured speaker for the event.

The luncheon is priced at $15 for chamber members and $20 for non-members.

Attendees can RSVP and pay the fee online at www.oakhurstchamber.com/women-in-business.

The luncheon is scheduled to run from noon to 1 p.m., with doors opening 15 minutes early for networking opportunities.

REV’s Farm House will be catering the event. Vegetarian options will be available.