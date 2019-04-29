Community News, May 2 edition: Adventure presentation at Oakhurst Library and Intro to Zen

Special to the Sierra Star

Hiking Presentation at the Oakhurst Library





Local adventurer, author and photographer Tony Krizan will be sharing some of his hiking experiences from the past 30 years on Saturday, May 11, during his presentation at the Oakhurst Branch Library’s Community Room, 49044 Civic Circle Dr.

The slide show presentation will feature 24 local trails, each of which shares something unique about the “many personalities of our mountain wilderness,” said Krizan.

Krizan said all of his adventures reflect his personal moments with nature and he only shares adventures he has personally experienced.

The presentation is free and will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Details: 559-683-4838 or visit www.oakhurstfobl.com.

Yosemite Democrats meeting

The May 4 meeting of the Oakhurst Democratic Club at the Oakhurst Grill, 40530 Highway 41, will feature a presentation by the Citizen’s Climate Lobby, a non-profit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy organization focused on national policies to address climate change.

The presentation will be led by Anne Russell, a North Fork resident and biologist for both the Sierra National Forest and Yosemite National Park; and Matt Armstrong, an archaeologist from the San Joaquin Valley who works in environmental compliance.

Their presentation will be on the Citizen’s Climate Lobby’s support of the Carbon Fee and Dividend system and their details on HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

The free program begins at 9:15 a.m. A breakfast buffet starting at 8:30 a.m. costs $8.

Details: Email info@yosemitedems.com.

Zen 101

Bodhi Oak Zen Sangha will host a public event, “Zen 101: Learn to Meditate” on Wednesday, May 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Bodhi Oak Zen Center, 40879 Highway 41, Suite 1-I, Oakhurst.

Refreshments will be served at the event.

Donations are accepted, but not required to participate.

Details: call 559-642-7470 or write myogomacneil@gmail.com