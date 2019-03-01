Expect delays along Highway 41 near Oakhurst next week

A portion of Highway 41 near Oakhurst will be restricted to one-way traffic beginning Monday, March 4, to allow for work on an eroded culvert, according to a Caltrans news release.
Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Friday, March 15, drivers can expect one-way traffic and delays of up to 15 minutes near Empty Creek Road, just north of central Oakhurst.
Closures could extend past the designated time each day due to “delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur during construction,” Caltrans says.
The foothill communities in eastern Madera County are expected to receive heavy rainfall this weekend and next week.
A National Weather Service forecast predicts Oakhurst will see about three quarters of an inch of rainfall this weekend, followed by at least an inch combined on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
