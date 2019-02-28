Community News, Feb. 28 edition | Auditions and “Moroccan nights in Mariposa, and a luncheon in Oakhurst

Moroccan Nights with Mariposa AAUW
The Mariposa American Association of University Women will be hosting its “Moroccan Nights” fundraiser on Saturday, March 2 from 4-7 p.m. at the Mariposa Fairgrounds.
Attendees will experience the colorful sights, spicy aromas and tempting diversions of ancient Marrakesh. Patrons can stroll through the grand arches and flowing drapes of a bustling bazaar.
Shoppers can bid on silent auction items featuring services and experiences offered by AAUW members, from candlelight dinners to craft classes. The evening will feature performances by a professional belly dancer and an array of Middle Eastern finger foods and desserts.
A no-host bar will also be available.
Tickets for “Moroccan Nights” are $20 pre-sale and $25 at the door.
Advance tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce, at Casto Oaks Fine Wine Art, on the AAUW website www.aauwmariposa.com or from any AAUW member.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the community service and educational projects of Mariposa AAUW, a branch of the national organization dedicated to advancing equity for women and girls.
To learn more, visit www.aauwmariposa.com.
Auditions in Mariposa
The Mariposa Theatre Alliance, a program of the Mariposa County Arts Council, will hold auditions for Arthur Miller’s American classic play, “All My Sons” at the Mariposa Park Amphitheatre on Friday, March 1 from 5 - 9 p.m. and Saturday, March 2 from 1 - 5 p.m.
Parts are available for the following roles:
Joe Keller - about 60 years old
Kate Keller - mid-50s
Chris Keller - mid-30s
Ann Deever - mid-20s
George Deever - mid-30s
Dr. Jim Baylis - about 40
Sue Baylis - about 40
Frank Lubey - mid-30s
Lydia Lubey - mid-30s
Bert (a boy) - 8 - 10
Audition materials will be provided at the time of the readings. Performance dates are May 24, 25, 26 in Mariposa, May 31 in El Portal, and June 1 in Coulterville.
Details: Contact Director Fred Friedland at theatreartsmariposa@gmail.com.
