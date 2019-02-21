Mariposa mobile home fire leaves one person displaced

A Mariposa resident escaped a fire at their home this week, but flames gutted the residence, CalFire reported.
Jaime Williams, spokesperson for CalFire, said units were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday to the double-wide mobile home off Highway 49 near Usona Road. When firefighters arrived, it was already engulfed.
The resident, whose identity was not available, escaped without injury.
The fire was contained at 10:20 p.m. and fully controlled an hour later, but the home was considered a total loss. Williams said the person who had been living there was referred to the local Red Cross shelter.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Comments