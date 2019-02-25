Recipients of top realtor honors helped raise a combined $4,500

The Yosemite Gateway Branch of The Fresno Association of Realtors honors a realtor and an affiliate member annually for outstanding service to the community and the real estate industry in the mountain area.
Ed and Shirley Bailey, owners of Bailey Real Estate, and Debra Goodson with Bay Equity Mortgage received the 2018 honor at the Association’s annual awards breakfast in December.
“It’s an incredible honor to receive this award”, Ed Bailey said.
In 2018, the Baileys and Goodson all worked together as chairs of the Community Outreach and Affiliate Committees, respectively. They were able to raise over $4,500 by creating, chairing, and supporting numerous local events, including the Coarsegold Business Expo, the Pat Taylor Lifetime Achievement award luncheon, and the Christmas Bazaar.
